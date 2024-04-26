Arizona Cardinals select WR Marvin Harrison Jr at No. 4, adding elite playmaker for Kyler Murray

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have taken receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft, hoping the Ohio State star will be a top playmaker for quarterback Kyler Murray. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Harrison has drawn comparisons to franchise icon Larry Fitzgerald, who was arguably the greatest player in the team’s history after amassing more than 17,000 yards receiving over 17 seasons before retiring in 2020. Arizona was in a prime position to get one of the draft’s top non-quarterbacks. The teams with the top three picks all needed QBs, but the Cardinals are set at the position with Murray.

