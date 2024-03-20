Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort says team will listen to all offers for No. 4 overall pick

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said he’s starting to field calls from other teams regarding the team’s No. 4 overall pick in next month’s NFL draft. The second-year GM said that doesn’t mean he’s looking to make a trade. But if a good deal comes along, he’s willing. The Cardinals are unlike many teams at the top of the draft because they already have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray, who is locked into a $230.5 million, five-year deal that could keep him in the desert through 2028. The Cardinals have been linked to some of the draft’s top receivers, like Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU’s Malik Nabers.

