Arizona Cardinals DT Justin Jones out for the season with a triceps injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Justin Jones is out for the season after suffering a triceps injury in Sunday’s 20-13 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Cardinals put Jones on injured reserve Wednesday, and signed veteran Naquan Jones from the team’s practice squad. Justin Jones signed a three-year deal that included nearly $20 million in guaranteed money during the offseason and was seen as a vital piece to the team’s rebuild. The 28-year-old started the first three games of the season and had four tackles with one fumble recovery.

