Arizona Cardinals confirm changes in business operations, including layoffs and new positions

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals confirmed they are restructuring the franchise’s business operations, resulting in layoffs but also several new positions. The team said less than 10 people were dismissed in the restructuring. ESPN reported that chief financial officer Greg Lee and two team vice presidents were part of the layoffs. The Cardinals said that they’ve also added 40 positions to the business side in recent weeks and will be adding more in the future.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.