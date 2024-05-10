Arizona Cardinals agree to terms on 1-year deal with receiver Zay Jones, AP source says

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35), but can't get his second foot down inbounds to complete the reception, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran receiver Zay Jones on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, dumping him five days after drafting LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd overall pick and a day after agreeing to bring five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry in for rookie minicamp. Jones was scheduled to count nearly $10.8 million against the salary cap in 2024, a significant payout for someone expected to be the team's fourth receiver at best. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with receiver Zay Jones, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been officially announced. The 29-year-old has played the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones had his best NFL season in 2022, catching 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns. Jones was a second-round pick out of East Carolina in 2017 by the Buffalo Bills.

