Arizona Cardinals agree to terms on 1-year deal with receiver Zay Jones, AP source says

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with receiver Zay Jones, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been officially announced. The 29-year-old has played the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones had his best NFL season in 2022, catching 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns. Jones was a second-round pick out of East Carolina in 2017 by the Buffalo Bills.

