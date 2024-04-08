Arizona big man Oumar Ballo enters the transfer portal

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona center Oumar Ballo has entered the transfer portal, leaving coach Tommy Lloyd with a huge hole to fill. Ballo started his career at Gonzaga under coach Mark Few and Lloyd, then an assistant. The 7-foot center followed Lloyd when he became Arizona’s head coach in 2021 and became one of the nation’s most improved players. Ballo averaged 12.9 points on 66% shooting and 10.1 rebounds on a team that went to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year under Lloyd.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.