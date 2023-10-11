Arizona and UCLA plan to continue basketball rivalry even as Pac-12 breaks apart

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arizona and UCLA plan to continue to play each other even as nearly all Pac-12 Conference basketball teams go their separate ways after this season. Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd said he and UCLA coach Mick Cronin have discussed keeping the rivalry going. Details still need to be worked out. Arizona was picked by the media to win the regular-season league title. The Wildcats received 18 of the 26 first-place votes. USC and UCLA evenly split the other four first-place votes. The Trojans were picked to finish second and the Bruins third. UCLA won the regular-season title last season.

