Arizona and Colorado face off in first meeting as Big 12 members

Former Pac-12 schools Colorado and Arizona meet for the first time since moving to the Big 12. Both are coming off losses. Colorado lost 31-28 to Kansas State on a late touchdown pass in a game that left the Buffaloes banged up, particularly at receiver. The good news is two-way player Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. are expected to play, though fellow receivers Omarion Miller and Terrell Timmons Jr. are out indefinitely. Arizona returns home after losing two straight. The Wildcats suffered a close loss to Texas Tech and a 41-19 blowout at No. 13 BYU after turning it over four times.

