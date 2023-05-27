Arizona advances to Pac-12 title game with 14-4 romp over Stanford

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chase Davis and Tommy Splaine combined for six hits and nine RBIs and Arizona pounded top-seeded Stanford 14-4 in a seven-inning semifinal of the Pac-12 Tournament. The eighth-seeded Wildcats (33-23) will play No. 6 seed Oregon in the championship game on Saturday. Stanford (38-16), ranked fifth in the coaches poll, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run home run by Tommy Troy. Arizona answered with an eight-run second inning.

