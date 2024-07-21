Arike Ogunbowale heeds coach’s advice, dominates second half to earn WNBA All-Star Game MVP

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Arike Ogunbowale, left, of Team WNBA, left, steals a pass intended for Kelsey Plum (5), of Team USA, during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale sat in the locker room with the rest of her Team WNBA teammates, waiting for coach Cheryl Miller to break down the first half. Miller instead pointed a finger at Ogunbowale. Scoreless in the first half, Ogunbowale scored 21 of her record 34 points in the third quarter to earn MVP honors at the WNBA All-Star Game. Playing against the U.S. Olympic team, Ogunwobale spent the first half deferring to teammates, missing the two shots she took. After the halftime talking to, the 5-foot-8 guard turned into the biggest player on the court, scoring on step-back 3-pointers and runners in the lane.

