Arike Ogunbowale heeds coach’s advice, dominates second half to earn WNBA All-Star Game MVP

PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale sat in the locker room with the rest of her Team WNBA teammates, waiting for coach Cheryl Miller to break down the first half. Miller instead pointed a finger at Ogunbowale. Scoreless in the first half, Ogunbowale scored 21 of her record 34 points in the third quarter to earn MVP honors at the WNBA All-Star Game. Playing against the U.S. Olympic team, Ogunwobale spent the first half deferring to teammates, missing the two shots she took. After the halftime talking to, the 5-foot-8 guard turned into the biggest player on the court, scoring on step-back 3-pointers and runners in the lane.

