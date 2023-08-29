Arik Gilbert, tight end awaiting eligibility ruling at Nebraska, is arrested in suspected burglary

By The Associated Press
FILE - Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert runs a route in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Nebraska college football tight end Arik Gilbert, who transferred from Georgia and was awaiting a ruling on his eligibility from the NCAA, was arrested on suspicion of burglary in Lincoln, Neb., early Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, after police received a report of a store break-in. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brett Davis]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested on suspicion of burglary early after police received a report of a store break-in. Gilbert transferred from Georgia and was awaiting a ruling on his eligibility from the NCAA. Officers dispatched to SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop found a glass door shattered with large cement chunks from the parking lot. They saw Gilbert walking toward the exit carrying a bag and arrested him. The bag contained stolen vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters with a total value of more than $1,600. Damage to the business was estimated at $650.

