Arik Gilbert, tight end awaiting eligibility ruling at Nebraska, is arrested in suspected burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested on suspicion of burglary early after police received a report of a store break-in. Gilbert transferred from Georgia and was awaiting a ruling on his eligibility from the NCAA. Officers dispatched to SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop found a glass door shattered with large cement chunks from the parking lot. They saw Gilbert walking toward the exit carrying a bag and arrested him. The bag contained stolen vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters with a total value of more than $1,600. Damage to the business was estimated at $650.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.