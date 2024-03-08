A’riel Jackson, Jillian Hayes help Cincinnati women beat UCF 67-62 in Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A’riel Jackson scored 12 of her 14 points in the third quarter, Jillian Hayes had 11 points and 12 rebounds and No. 11 seed Cincinnati beat UCF 67-62 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. Hayes made just 1 of 6 from the field but hit 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and finished with three steals and a block. Laila Jewett made two free throws to tie it at 39-all but Jackson hit a 3 at the buzzer to cap a 15-6 run and give Cincinnati a 54-45 lead going into the fourth quarter. It was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way. Kaitlin Peterson scored 11 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter for No. 14 seed UCF.

