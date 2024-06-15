Ariel Atkins scores 29, Mystics blow 15-point lead before beating Sky 83-81

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored a season-high 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting to help the Washington Mystics hold on to beat the Chicago Sky 83-81 for their second consecutive win after 12 straight losses to open the season. The Sky had a chance to tie late but missed a pair of free throws. Chennedy Carter led Chicago with 16 points and Angel Reese had 10 points and 14 rebounds, the rookie’s fifth consecutive double-double. The Sky have lost three games in a row and five of their last six to drop to 4-8.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.