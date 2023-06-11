Aric Almirola rallies past Larson for surprising Xfinity win at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Aric Almirola has won the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ inaugural race at Sonoma Raceway by capitalizing on a late restart and an even later mistake by Kyle Larson. Almirola drove his Ford to the first-ever victory for RSS Racing, his first career road course victory, his fourth career Xfinity victory and his first in the series since 2017. A.J. Allmendinger finished second ahead of Larson, who had dominated the entire Xfinity weekend until Almirola snatched the victory in the series’ first race.

