Aric Almirola crashes victory lane in NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff opener at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Aric Almirola crashed victory lane in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff opener Saturday at Kansas Speedway for his second victory of the season. Almirola, the 40-year-old former Cup driver running a limited Xfinity schedule for Joe Gibbs Racing, has six career Xfinity victories, also winning at Martinsville in April. He won three Cup races. Cole Custer was second, his first top-10 finish at Kansas Speedway. Regular-season champion Justin Allgaier ended up 36th after a wreck on Lap 70.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.