Argentinian defender suffers full dislocation in knee during Copa Libertadores match

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — An Argentinos Juniors defender suffered a full dislocation of his left knee during a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires. The 29-year-old Luciano Sánchez suffered the serious injury after a challenge by veteran left-back Marcelo, now playing for Brazil’s Fluminense. The former Real Madrid player was sent off in tears as the Argentinian screamed on the pitch surrounded by concerned players on both teams. The incident took place in the 56th minute of the match, which finished 1-1.

