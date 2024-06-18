Argentinian boy, aged 9, dies after racing accident at Brazil’s Interlagos track

SAO PAULO (AP) — A 9-year-old Argentinian boy who competed in a motorcycle racing series in Brazil has died days after sustaining a head injury during a practice. Organizers say Lorenzo Somaschini competed in the Copa Honda Junior category and had been hospitalized since Friday after the accident at the Interlagos track in Sao Paulo. He had been treated at the Albert Einstein hospital after the accident at the same track where Formula One has raced in Brazil for decades. Copa Honda Junior is one of the most important racing series for young riders in the Americas. It includes riders between the ages of 8 and 16, with motorbikes that are adapted to their size.

