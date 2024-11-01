Argentines flocking to watch F1 driver Colapinto at Brazilian GP

SAO PAULO (AP) — Thanks to Franco Colapinto, Spanish can be heard all over the Brazilian Grand Prix. That’s because thousands of Argentines have flocked to Interlagos to cheer their newest sports star in Formula 1. The charismatic Colapinto finished the Mexican GP last weekend in 12th position, out of the points positions. But the 21-year-old Williams driver has earned five points since the Italian GP on Sept. 1. That’s five points more than his predecessor Logan Sargeant managed all year. At least 10,000 Argentines have come to Sao Paulo, according to estimates by tourism agencies. That is one sixth of those expected to attend the Interlagos track this weekend.

