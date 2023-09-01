Argentine side Boca and 3 Brazilian teams advance to Copa Libertadores semifinals

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
Edinson Cavani of Argentina's Boca Juniors scores during a penalty shootout at the end of Copa Libertadores quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Argentina's Racing Club at Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Boca Juniors won 4-1 in a penalty shootout. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko]

SAO PAULO (AP) — Boca Juniors of Argentina is the only team that can prevent a fourth consecutive all-Brazilian final in the Copa Libertadores. The decider of the tournament will be played on Nov. 4 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Palmeiras was the winner of the tournament in 2020 and 2022 and will be Boca’s rivals. The other semifinal will be a match between Internacional and Fluminense, which was the last to advance on Thursday.

