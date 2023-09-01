Argentine side Boca and 3 Brazilian teams advance to Copa Libertadores semifinals

SAO PAULO (AP) — Boca Juniors of Argentina is the only team that can prevent a fourth consecutive all-Brazilian final in the Copa Libertadores. The decider of the tournament will be played on Nov. 4 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Palmeiras was the winner of the tournament in 2020 and 2022 and will be Boca’s rivals. The other semifinal will be a match between Internacional and Fluminense, which was the last to advance on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.