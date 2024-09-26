Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro to meet in Copa Libertadores semifinals

By The Associated Press
Alan Saldivia, left, and Esteban Pavez of Chile's Colo Colo, right, battle for the ball with Facundo Colidio of Argentina's River Plate Coloduring a Copa Libertadores quarterfinal second leg soccer match at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gustavo Garello]

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro will face off for a place in the final of the Copa Libertadores, which is scheduled to take place at Buenos Aires in November. River Plate eliminated Chile’s Colo Colo 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-0 home win on Tuesday. Faculdo Colidio scored the only goal of the match in the 16th minute. The Brazilians advanced on Wednesday after beating local rival and defending champion Fluminense 2-0 in Belo Horizonte with two goals by substitute striker Deyverson. Fluminense won the first leg in Rio de Janeiro last week 1-0.

