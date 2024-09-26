Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro to meet in Copa Libertadores semifinals

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro will face off for a place in the final of the Copa Libertadores, which is scheduled to take place at Buenos Aires in November. River Plate eliminated Chile’s Colo Colo 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-0 home win on Tuesday. Faculdo Colidio scored the only goal of the match in the 16th minute. The Brazilians advanced on Wednesday after beating local rival and defending champion Fluminense 2-0 in Belo Horizonte with two goals by substitute striker Deyverson. Fluminense won the first leg in Rio de Janeiro last week 1-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.