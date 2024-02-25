Argentina’s Báez wins Rio Open title as players ask for more top tournaments in South America

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Sebastián Báez has won his fifth and biggest title with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against his Argentine compatriot Mariano Navone at the Rio Open. The fifth-seeded Báez wasn’t seriously challenged by the 22-year-old Navone, a qualifier, in the final of the clay-court tournament. Neither of the two Argentinians had been among the favorites to lift the title. Despite a somewhat tepid final in Rio de Janeiro, many tennis players past and present argued in favor of more top tournaments in South America to please the eager crowds that flocked to the Rio Open and the Argentina Open earlier this month.

