Argentina’s Báez beats compatriot Navone to win Rio Open title

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Sebastián Báez has won his fifth and biggest title with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against his Argentine compatriot Mariano Navone at the Rio Open. The fifth-seeded Báez wasn’t seriously challenged by the 22-year-old Navone, a qualifier, in the final of the clay-court tournament. Neither of the two Argentinians had been among the favorites to lift the title. Báez is the second Argentinian to lift the trophy, with Diego Schwartzman the first in 2018.

