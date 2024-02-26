Argentina will play exhibitions in US against Ecuador on June 9 and Guatemala on June 14

NEW YORK (AP) — Lionel Messi’s Argentina will play exhibitions against Ecuador on June 9 at Chicago’s Soldier Field and Guatemala five days later at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, ahead of the defending its Copa América title. Argentina last week scheduled friendlies against El Salvador on March 22 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Field and against Nigeria four days later at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Argentina, the defending world and South American champion, opens the Copa América against Canada or Trinidad and Tobago on June 20 at Atlanta and plays Chile five days later at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Peru on June 29 at Miami Gardens, Florida.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.