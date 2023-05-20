Argentina tops Uzbekistan, US beats Ecuador in injury time at U20 World Cup opener
By The Associated Press
Jonathan Gomez, left, of the United States celebrates after scoring the first goal for his side during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group B soccer match against Ecuador at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko]
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An injury-time goal has given the United States a 1-0 win against Ecuador in one of the opening matches of the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina. Left back Jonathan Gomez shot from the edge of the box one minute before the final whistle to beat goalkeeper Gilmar Napa. The first goal of the tournament came from New Zealand. Norman Garbett scored the only goal in the 80th minute to beat Guatemala in a Group A game. Hours later, host Argentina beat Asian champions Uzbekistan 2-1.
