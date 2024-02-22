Argentina to play exhibitions against El Salvador and Nigeria in the U.S., replacing China tour

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina scheduled exhibitions against El Salvador and Nigeria in the United States next month as part of Copa America preparations, replacing a China tour canceled after Lionel Messi didn’t play at Inter Miami’s preseason game in Hong Kong. Argentina will play El Salvador on March 22 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Field and Nigeria four days later at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Messi, Argentina’s captain, is likely to be with the World Cup champions and miss Miami’s Major League Soccer match at the New York Red Bulls on March 23.

