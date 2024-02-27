Argentina to play exhibition against Costa Rica instead of Nigeria in Los Angeles on March 26

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will play Costa Rica rather than Nigeria in an exhibition on March 26 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The World Cup champion originally was to face Nigeria at Hangzhou and Ivory Coast at Beijing during a tour of China from March 18-26. That tour was canceled after Lionel Messi didn’t play at Inter Miami’s preseason game in Hong Kong. Argentina last week announced matches against El Salvador on March 22 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Field and Nigeria four days later. The Argentina Football Association said Tuesday the latest change was caused by administrative problems with visas.

