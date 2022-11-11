Argentina taking fewer forwards than Brazil to World Cup

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni’s team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad in a video on Friday. The squad contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional rival Brazil. Argentina won the Copa America title in 2021 which was its first major trophy in 28 years. A total of 21 of the players chosen Friday were in that Copa America squad. Lionel Messi’s team has been unbeaten for 35 matches.

