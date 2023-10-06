Argentina taking a ‘knockout mentality’ into decisive Rugby World Cup match against Japan

NANTES, France (AP) — Argentina has picked Santiago Carreras ahead of Nicolas Sanchez at flyhalf for the decisive Rugby World Cup match against Japan. Argentina coach Michael Cheika had a big choice to make at No. 10 after Sanchez kicked seven out of seven in his 100th test to become the Pumas’ all-time leading point-scorer at the World Cup in the 59-5 win over Chile on Saturday. Carreras will return against the Brave Blossoms for what is essentially a win-or-go-home match. Both teams are on nine points and vying to finish second behind Pool D winner England. There are 11 changes in total from the Chile game.

