Argentina soccer says its Olympic training base was robbed before chaotic game vs Morocco

Argentina men’s soccer coach Javier Mascherano said the team’s Olympic training base was robbed before its chaotic tournament-opening loss to Morocco on Wednesday. The Argentina delegation filed a police complaint in Lyon, the prosecutor’s office of nearby Saint-Etienne said Thursday. Mascherano said a watch was among the items taken. It has been a troubled start to the Olympics for Argentina, which took gold in 2004 and 2008. It’s game in Saint-Etienne was suspended for nearly two hours after Morocco fans rushed the field and threw bottles to protest what appeared to be an equalizing goal from Cristian Medina in the 16th minute of added time.

