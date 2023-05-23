Argentina secures knockout spot at Under-20 World Cup, United States beats Fiji

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has secured a spot in the knockout stage of the Under-20 World Cup on home soil with a convincing 3-0 win over Guatemala. The United States beat Fiji 3-0 earlier Tuesday to move closer to a place in the Round of 16. Argentina has six points from two matches and cannot finish any lower than second in Group A ahead of its last game against New Zealand in San Juan. New Zealand has four points and Uzbekistan has one. The United States has six points after two victories in Group B but Ecuador and Slovakia, with three points each, could also reach six points. The Americans next face Slovakia and Ecuador will take on Fiji.

