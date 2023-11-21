Argentina returns to Maracana Stadium, where many believe pursuit of latest World Cup title began

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Many Argentinians believe that the pursuit of their country’s latest World Cup title started for real more than two years ago at Maracana Stadium. That’s where Ángel di Maria and Lionel Messi helped end the team’s 28-year trophyless streak with a 1-0 win against Brazil in the Copa America final. On Tuesday, some will return to the historic arena in a much more optimistic mood than that game in 2021 against archrival Brazil.

