Argentina response to stunning England defeat at Rugby World Cup: Talk and toil

LA BAULE, France (AP) — Argentina’s response to its opening 27-10 loss to England despite 65 minutes with a man advantage at the Rugby World Cup has been to talk more to each other. Being honest and open. The Pumas don’t have a mental skills coach so they have turned within. They have been talking to each other more since that frustrating night in Marseille, and taking more responsibility. Lock Matias Alemanno says “it is being together, supporting each other, telling each other about our fears, the things that are happening, and also enjoying ourselves.” They are at a Rugby World Cup, after all. They have been hashing out what they need to fix before facing Samoa on Friday in Saint-Etienne in their second Pool D game.

