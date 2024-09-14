Argentina reaches Davis Cup Final after tense win over Finland

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Argentina has clinched a berth in the eight-team Davis Cup Final with a tense 3-0 win over Finland in Manchester. The Argentines have reached the quarterfinals in Malaga, Spain, in November for the first time in five years. They overcame a gritty Finland, a semifinalist last year. The United States earned a seeding for the Final by beating Germany 2-1 and topping Group C unbeaten. In Bologna, Brazil beat Belgium 2-1 after losses to Italy and the Netherlands in Group A. Brazil has a shot at advancing; the Netherlands must lose to unbeaten defending champion Italy 3-0 on Sunday.

