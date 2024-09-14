Argentina reaches Davis Cup Final after tense win over Finland

By The Associated Press
Brazil's Thiago Monteiro reacts as he play Belgium's Zizou Bergs during their Davis Cup tennis match at the Unipol Arena, in Bologna, Italy, Sept. 14, 2024. ( Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Argentina has clinched a berth in the eight-team Davis Cup Final with a tense 3-0 win over Finland in Manchester. The Argentines have reached the quarterfinals in Malaga, Spain, in November for the first time in five years. They overcame a gritty Finland, a semifinalist last year. The United States earned a seeding for the Final by beating Germany 2-1 and topping Group C unbeaten. In Bologna, Brazil beat Belgium 2-1 after losses to Italy and the Netherlands in Group A. Brazil has a shot at advancing; the Netherlands must lose to unbeaten defending champion Italy 3-0 on Sunday.

