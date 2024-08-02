Argentina players jeered by crowd before Paris Olympics soccer quarterfinal against France

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Argentina players were roundly jeered when they entered the field to face France in the Paris Olympics soccer quarterfinal. The first few Argentina players came onto the field at Bordeaux Stadium to booing around 8:10 p.m., almost an hour before kickoff. The stadium music system then drowned out much of the jeering. Argentina’s national anthem was also met with a chorus of jeers and whistles, and home fans booed Argentina’s players after the kickoff when they touched the ball. A racism scandal has heightened tensions, following a video of Argentina players singing an offensive song about French players of African heritage.

