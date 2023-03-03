Argentina picks squad to celebrate World Cup winners at home

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — World Cup winner Argentina plans to celebrate with its fans at two home games in March against Panama and Curacao. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Friday announced a 35-man selection which included Lionel Messi, Ángel di Maria and the other members of Argentina’s winning squad in Qatar. In its first games since Qatar Argentina will play Panama on March 23 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Five days later it hosts Curacao in another friendly at the northern city of Santiago del Estero.

