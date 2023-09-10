Argentina not ready to over-react after alarming loss to England in Rugby World Cup opener

LA BAULE-ESCOUBLAC, France (AP) — Argentina will not over-react despite producing a hugely underwhelming display in its loss to 14-man England in their Rugby World Cup opener. England played with 14 men from the third minute in Marseille follow Tom Curry’s red card but still won 27-10. Argentina was its own worst enemy in conceding 13 penalties and amassing 15 turnovers. The result has already put Argentina on the back foot in a pool that also includes Japan and Samoa as teams who could realistically advance. Pumas forwards coach Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe says is taking a measured view and says “it would not be good for the leadership to change things.”

