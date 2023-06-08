Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister joins Liverpool from Brighton

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Reiss Nelson during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has signed for Liverpool for a reported initial fee of 35 million pounds ($43.6 million) to mark the start of an expected rebuild by the club. Mac Allister was part of Argentina’s World Cup-winning team last year. He completed a move from Brighton on what Liverpool described as a “long-term deal.” Mac Allister helped Brighton secure its highest-ever Premier League finish of sixth place. That was one spot below Liverpool. Mac Allister’s reputation has soared over the past year after playing a key role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph alongside Lionel Messi.

