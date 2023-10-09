Argentina lose injured Matera ahead of Wales quarterfinal at Rugby World Cup

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — A torn right hamstring has ruled out Argentina flanker Pablo Matera from the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Wales on Saturday in Marseille. Matera was hurt on Sunday early in the 39-27 win against Japan in Nantes that qualified the Pumas for the last eight. His absence is a serious blow to the Pumas. Matera has long been one of the first names picked. He was key in their run to the 2015 semifinals and captained the team at the 2019 tournament. Assistant coach Juan Martín Fernández Lobbe says the injury is expected to sideline Matera for three week so Argentina is weighing up whether or not to summon an injury replacement.

