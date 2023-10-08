Argentina into Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after eliminating Japan with breathless 39-27 win

NANTES, France (AP) — Argentina has secured its place in the quarterfinals and knocked out Japan from the Rugby World Cup after winger Mateo Carreras’ hat trick of tries inspired a 39-27 win in a breathless pool-stage eliminator in Nantes. The Pumas will face Wales in the last eight in Marseille on Saturday. They finished second in Pool D behind England. There were eight tries in total in an end-to-end match and none was more outrageous than the solo one scored by Japan lock Amato Fakatava in the first half. Yet it was Carreras, Argentina’s stocky and powerful left winger, who proved to be the match winner.

