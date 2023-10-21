Argentina intends to take unwanted World Cup third-place game seriously

PARIS (AP) — Argentina is serious about the Rugby World Cup third-fourth place game that nobody likes to play. The Pumas were lumped with the playoff after losing their semifinal against New Zealand 44-6 on Friday at Stade de France. The so-called bronze final is next Friday, the day before the final, against South Africa or England. The Pumas have never reached the final but have played for third place twice — winning in 2007 and losing in 2015. Juan Fernandez Lobbe played in both of those games and is back as an assistant coach. He says the team is deeply disappointed to miss out on the final. But he adds “that finishing with a medal is important.”

