Argentina humbled by England yet again at Rugby World Cup

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Another Rugby World Cup match with England, another loss. Nothing seems to go right for Argentina when they meet. The 27-10 defeat at Stade Velodrome on Saturday was particularly humbling because Argentina was favored to win on form and didn’t fire a shot until the last-minute try to replacement Rodrigo Bruni. Coach Michael Cheika says, “Pretty much everything that could go wrong did go wrong.” The statistics bore him out. The Pumas conceded 13 penalties, 15 turnovers, 11 handling errors and four throw-ins were lost. A lot was self-inflicted.

