Argentina hopeful to host U-20 WCup in place of Indonesia

LUQUE, Paraguay (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino says Argentina is capable of hosting the Under-20 World Cup in place of Indonesia though no decision has been announced. Indonesia was stripped of hosting rights amid political turmoil over Israel’s participation. Infantino says a new host will be announced within days. He says Argentina “surely can host a competition of this level.” Earlier Argentina’s soccer association offered to step in as host. Their U-20 team had not qualified. FIFA said Indonesia was removed from staging the 24-team tournament scheduled to start May 20 “due to the current circumstances.” Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation and does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

