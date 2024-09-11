Argentina goalkeeper Martínez under fire for hitting TV cameraman after loss to Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A TV cameraman says Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez “slapped me” after Colombia’s 2-1 win in a World Cup qualifying match. Jhonny Jackson told Colombian media he approached Martínez after the final whistle in Barranquilla on Tuesday as the goalkeeper greeted another player. Footage he captured shows the World Cup winner who Argentines know as Dibu hitting the camera, which quickly shakes to the ground after the impact. Jackson says “Out of the blue he slapped me.” Jackson works for a company that delivers footage to channels Caracol Televisión and RCN Deportes.

