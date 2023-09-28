Argentina gives two Rugby World Cup debuts among 11 changes for Chile clash

NANTES, France (AP) — Fullback Martin Bogado and right winger Rodrigo Isgro will make their Rugby World Cup debuts in Argentina’s reshuffled side for its all-South American contest against Chile on Saturday in Nantes. Coach Michael Cheika made 11 changes to his starting XV from the 19-10 win against Samoa last Friday. Hooker Agustin Creevy, flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez and scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli are also selected in a team loaded with veterans. The 38-year-old Creevy will equal Mario Ledesma with his 18th World Cup appearance for Argentina.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.