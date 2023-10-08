Argentina, Fiji complete Rugby World Cup quarterfinals lineup. Portugal makes history

PARIS (AP) — Argentina and Fiji have completed the quarterfinal lineup at the Rugby World Cup. Argentina went through the front door, Fiji came through the back. Argentina ended Japan’s involvement by 39-27 in Nantes, where winger Mateo Carreras scored a hat trick of tries for the Pumas in a breathless match featuring eight in total. The Argentines finished runner-up in Pool D behind England and will meet Wales in Marseille on Saturday in the first quarterfinal. Fiji secured its place in the last eight for the third time, after the inaugural edition in 1987 and then 2007, thanks to a losing bonus point after falling to Portugal 24-23 in Toulouse. The Fijians jumped above Australia into second place in Pool C and will face England in the quarterfinals next Sunday.

