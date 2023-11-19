Argentina eyes Di Maria and Brazil tests Jesus ahead of World Cup qualifying clash

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Argentina and Brazil tested new options up front on Saturday for their World Cup qualifying match next week. Lionel Messi’s Argentina lost to Uruguay on Thursday its first match since it hoisted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, while the host of the superclasico will play without the injured Vinicius Júnior at the Maracana Stadium after two consecutive defeats in South American qualifying. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni tested a formation in the first training, eyeing the match in Rio de Janeiro with veteran Ángel di Maria replacing Nico González. Brazil’s coach Fernando Diniz tested Gabriel Jesus in Vinicius’ position at the team’s training ground.

