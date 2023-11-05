Argentina continues Pan American Games dominance in women’s field hockey with 8th gold

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Argentina continued its dominance in women’s field hockey at the Pan American games, winning its eighth gold medal with a 2-1 win over the United States. The team known as Las Leonas has played in 10 consecutive gold medal games since the sport was introduced to the games, and with Saturday’s win qualified for next year’s Paris Olympics. Agustina Gorzelany gave Las Leonas the lead with a goal in the first quarter, but the U.S. equalized in the second quarter on a penalty stroke by Ashley Sessa. Argentina dominated the fourth quarter and Eugenia Trinchinetti scored the winner. Chile defeated Canada 2-0 to take the bronze.

