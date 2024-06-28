Argentina coach Scaloni suspended for Copa America match vs. Peru for being repeatedly late

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has been suspended for one match and will miss his team’s last Copa America group match against Peru on Saturday. The disciplinary commission of CONMEBOL says Scaloni is suspended because Argentina was late returning for the second half in its two Copa America matches, a 2-0 win against Canada and a 1-0 triumph over Chile. Scaloni also can’t attend the post-match news conference. The defending Copa America champion has already secured a berth in the knockout stages. Argentina needs a draw against Peru to secure first place in Group A.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.