Argentina, Canada criticize playing surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after Copa America opener

ATLANTA (AP) — After Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in the Copa America opener, the teams criticized the playing surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez called the field a disaster. He says “They need to improve this. If not, Copa America will always be at lower level than the Euro.” Grass was installed after a Major League Soccer game Saturday was played on the usual artificial turf at the stadium. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni says: “They knew seven months ago that we will be playing here and they changed the surface a few days ago.” He says the field is not apt for these players.

