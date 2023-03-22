Argentina-born Retegui could start for Italy against England

MILAN (AP) — Some of the spotlight will be on a player from Argentina when Italy and England kick off their European Championship qualifying campaign against each other in Naples. Argentina-born Mateo Retegui has been called up for the first time by Italy coach Roberto Mancini. The 23-year-old Retegui has Italian citizenship through his maternal grandmother but has spent his entire playing career in Argentina. Italy beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final. That triumph was a sort of absolution for Italy after it failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and the Azzurri once again find themselves on the road to redemption after missing out on last year’s tournament too.

